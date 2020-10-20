Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Car Technology

Budget For Tires Because The 2022 Genesis G70 Could Be Getting A Dirty Drift Mode

justintylerwestbrook
Justin T. Westbrook
Filed to:2022 Genesis G70
2022 Genesis G70Genesis G70Drift ModeDriftingGimmicksGenesis
14
Save
Korean-market 2022 Genesis G70
Korean-market 2022 Genesis G70
Photo: Genesis

There’s a redesigned Genesis G70 sedan coming in the 2022 model year and, if we get anything like the car announced for the Korean market today, it should be a very fun, controllably messy good time depending on local law enforcement.

Advertisement

While official specification for the U.S.-market redesigned Genesis G70 has not been confirmed yet, the automaker announced a slew of sporty upgrades to the version of the car that’s about to go on sale in the South Korean market.

Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Genesis

The 2022 G70 is now available (at least in Korea) with a new Sports+ drive mode, which newly optimizes the programming of the 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and 365-HP, 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine options that carry over from the outgoing G70. The car is also available with a 2.2-liter diesel in some markets, but zero chance it’ll ever come to us.

G/O Media may get a commission
Tushy Spa Bidet
Tushy Spa Bidet

New G70 models optioned with the twin-turbo V6 engine and “Sports Package” will also include a more aggressive Variable Exhaust Valve System, and the car’s updated Dynamic AWD is now programmed with a rear-wheel-drive biased “Drift Mode” to get the car sideways a little easier.

The new model also features an updated 10.25-inch infotainment system, navigation-based cruise control and lane-following assist, as well as an NFC digital key and three new matte-finished paint jobs that a Genesis spokesperson reportedly informed Road & Track was under consideration for the U.S. No other details of the Korean press release were confirmed for this market.

Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Genesis

Considering Genesis has been peddling the G70 as a luxurious compact sedan with a sporty side since its inception, it seems extremely likely our large American appetites for mayhem will award us the chance to option the same goodies as the Koreans, if things go our way.

Advertisement

Before you go getting mad about this newer generation G70 not getting the six-speed manual transmission option available on the original, please keep in mind that Drift Mode is only available on the V6 engine, which wasn’t available with the 6-speed anyway. We’ll all just have to drift in peace with the 8-speed automatic, or figure our own thing out.

Justin T. Westbrook

Staff Writer, Jalopnik

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

When Will Used Car Inventory Return To Normal?

It Might Be The Beginning Of The End For Dealership Showrooms

2022 Hummer EV Supertruck Mistakenly Leaked In Online Ad

Study Finding It Nearly Impossible For Airline Passengers Wearing Masks To Catch COVID-19 Was Based On 'Bad Math'

DISCUSSION

wasgtithengtothennovanowbacktogti
WasGTIthenGTOthenNOVAnowbacktoGTI

It’d be interesting to see what percentage of time (if any) any of these cars with a drift mode actually use them. I’m gunna guess >1%

That said, as far as car gimmicks go, it’s a fun one!