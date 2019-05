Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.



In 1998, my family moved from Augsburg, Germany to Lawton, Oklahoma, and it was there that I fell in love with country music. My dad used to blast Brooks & Dunn on our Chevy Astro’s radio as we headed out to the lake to go fishing. Red Dirt Road, which didn’t come out until 2003, is one of my faves.