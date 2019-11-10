British Child On Antiques Roadshow Knows What He's Got

No low-balls or trades.

This little British chap is excited to show of a vintage Schuco toy car that was passed down to him by his father, and with good reason. Though it doesn’t resemble any real production model, instead featuring an amalgam of styling features from a number of 1950s American cars (check out those Buick-style portholes), the appraiser explains that the car could go for as high as £200-300. And those are 1993 pounds.

Of course, this kid is no joker. He knows exactly what he’s got and he’s not about to lose out on a windfall if he can help it. So he goes for it. He tells the appraiser how much it’s really worth. “Millions,” he counters, as any hardball businessman worth his muster would. Damn right, kid. Set him straight.

Of course, a million pounds is an awful lot for a toy, and while this particular one might be uncommon, there are lots of Schucos out there. You can even buy a new one.

