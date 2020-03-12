Bollinger Will Sell You Its Electric Truck Chassis So Go Nuts

Image : Bollinger

Bollinger, the EV startup that charges $125,000 for a 200-mile range off-road electric truck with no airbags, will begin selling just its vehicle chassis for all of those who think they could build something better.

Bollinger currently only has plans to sell the electric B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck, which are built on a shared dual-motor chassis making 614 HP and 668 lb-ft of torque with a 120 kWh battery pack. With a B1 or B2 on top, that’s enough for a range estimate of around 200 miles.

The problem is the B1 and B2 cost $125,000, which is a lot of money for what’s essentially a glorified toy. If you want to get work done, Bollinger will now let you take the guts and build your own vehicle, like an upfitter would with any other truck chassis.

It’s called the E-Chassis, is suitable for 5,000 pounds of payload, and is intended for Class 3 vehicles, or vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of between 10,000 and 14,000 pounds.

Bollinger also plans to offer several more wheelbase options, including an extended wheelbase with a larger 180 kWh battery pack, and will be available with either two- or four-wheel drive. It should go on sale next year.

I know this is meant for, like, ambulances and custom luxury vans and stuff, but what would you do with a chassis capable of over 600 horsepower and torque?