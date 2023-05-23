When BMW revealed the Z4 Touring Coupe concept, we were simultaneously thrilled and saddened. Who wouldn’t love a shooting brake version of the current Z4? Or really, a shooting brake version of any sports car? But at the same time, it’s a one-off concept. Now that we’ve seen it, we know it exists, and the fact that it will never go into production makes it worse than if BMW hadn’t brought it out at all. But maybe it won’t be a one-off after all.

BMW’s head of design Adrian van Hooydonk spoke with CarBuzz at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and hinted at the possibility of BMW actually building the Z4 shooting brake. That’s the good news, but there’s also some bad news. If that happens, production would be ultra-limited, and even if you do manage to get an allocation, it would be stupidly expensive.

According to Hooydonk, while there are “no concrete plans to put it in production, we made an agreement before we set sail for Lake Como that if there’s enough interest, we will take a look at it.” He then added that it “could be a very low-volume version. Like 50 cars or so.”

He apparently also hinted at a price of at least €250,000, which would be more than $270,000 at current exchange rates. That’s a whole lot of money for the hardtop version of a car that starts at less than $70,000. But as CarBuzz points out, that’s still a hell of a lot less than the $780,000 that BMW charged for the 3.0 CSL. So if you think about it, the Z4 Touring Coupe would be something of a bargain even if it costs more than your parents’ house.

Hooydonk told CarBuzz, “I would like to do these special, more niche types of cars. It’s good for a brand to have some products that are lower volume. It adds something to the brand.” So whether the Z4 Touring Coupe gets built or not, it sounds like BMW’s very interested in the low-production game.