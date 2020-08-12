BMW M8 Coupe And Convertible Out Of Office Until 2022 So Look For Deals Now

Image : BMW

Despite having a stint as a racecar that could gobble up the competition, the two-door BMW M8s sat on the lots, and now the model will be put on hiatus for the 2021 model year.

While the automaker didn’t give specifics as to exactly why there will be no 2021 M8 coupe or convertible, CarScoops spoke with a BMW representative and got the main news. It’s very likely there is just too much unsold inventory to justify next year’s model.

“BMW was coy on specifics, but said the “M8 Coupe and Convertible will not be imported for MY21, only the M8 GC [Gran Coupe].” When reached for comment, the company told us this only applies to 2021 models so they’ll be back in 2022.”

Of course one of the key issues for slow sales could be attributed to the fact that the starting price for the M8 comes in around $133,000 for the coupe and $145,000 for the drop-top. You combine an expensive car with an economic crisis due to COVID-19, and you have a recipe for fewer customers.

The other factor could be that while the M8 is very fast, and very capable especially in Competition trim some folks think that the styling might be a bit too mild for something you are dropping well over $100,000 on.

The good news is that there are deals to be had for anyone who has the cash. According to Autotrader, there are over 800 coupe and convertible M8s listed for sale, some of which with massive advertised discounts.

Of course, most of these luxury cars are leased and not bought, and despite the higher price, the programs on the M8 could make it a better proposition than, say, an M5.

I spoke with David Aviles a salesperson at BMW of Catonsville and he gave me some details on lease deals.

The M8 Coupe/convertive and Comp ( 157k) are heavily incentivized and make it more attractive to lease than an M5 with a significantly lower MSRP ( 120k). The M8 convertible can even take advantage of a 6% boost to the residual with a 5k mile lease.

Even though the M8 two-door may not have the flash of something like an Audi R8 or the opulence of a Mercedes S-class coupe, now may be the time to grab a deal on one before some questionable aspects of BMW’s design language migrates upmarket.