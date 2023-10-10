BMW 3T Electric Gravel Bike: What Do You Want To Know?

Electric bikes are so hot right now with startups and established brands rushing to get a slice of the e-bike pie. That rush onto two wheels is also sweeping the car world with brands like Jeep and Porsche have all launching e-bikes. Now, it’s BMW’s turn to strap its name onto a swanky two-wheeled creation.

BMW has created a new range of electric bikes in partnership with Italian outfit 3T. Launched earlier this year, the range of bikes comprises six models split across road, gravel and city center riding. Across each, there’s a traditional pedal-powered model and an electric offering.

And now, one of its shiniest new bikes has just turned up at Jalopnik towers for us to test out. The bike in question is the BMW x 3T electric Exploro Gravel bike and we’d love to hear what you want to know about it.

For its gravel-focused e-bike, BMW and 3T started with a carbon fiber fork and frame, which was then packed with aerodynamic tweaks to let you eke out as much speed as possible when you hit the trails. Inside that frame is a 350 k Wh battery that powers a rear hub motor that 3T sourced from Mahle.

In addition to an electric motor, the bike also comes with electronic shifting in the form of the AXS XPLR system from Sram. This means there’s a 40-tooth chainring paired with a 10-44 cassette at the rear.

As well as Sram gearing there’s also Sram hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, and to aid traction on the rough stuff the BMW x 3T bike comes with Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M 650b tires. It’s an impressive spec that comes with an equally impressive price: $7,999. And no, that doesn’t include a kickstand.

To put the bike through its paces, we’ll be testi ng it on the streets and trails around New York City over the coming weeks. So, what would you like to know about it? Let us know any questions you might have in the comments below and if you have a dreamy gravel ride that I should try out, throw that in there as well!