Blip: Two Chrysler Minivans Hang Out At A Swedish Gas Station

David_Tracy
David Tracy
Photo: David Tracy

A Swedish man pumps gasoline into his V6 third-generation Chrysler Voyager minivan as my diesel second-gen (“Project Krassler”) poses off to the side. The man seems to like his old van, and asked me how mine has held up. My answer was: Extremely well. Project Krassler had been crushing kilometers by the thousands on its way to northern Sweden. Expect updates soon.

DISCUSSION

bruces85
BruceS85

Are you gonna catch the Aurora Borealis in northern Sweden? If so, a photo of your van with the Aurora in the background would be fantastic.