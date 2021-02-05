Photo : Bradley Brownell

Here we see the rare American hybrid- electric vanimal absorbing sustenance trickling from a natural charging station. The vehicle is on high-alert while at the C hargepoint J1772 plug , because its truck and SUV predators lurk nearby waiting to test its IIHS top safety pick ratings.

The Greater Grey Pacifica Vanimal can survive for up to 33 miles from this small digestion of juice, travelling an entire average American day of driving without so much as opening its fuel sac. When the Pacifica’s battery does run out, however, it becomes quite thirsty, consuming a gallon of wet fluids for every 18 miles travelled in the city.

The Vanimal prefers to nestle down into its burrow each evening to re-fill its batteries with electric juice while it hibernates. In that way it preserves the contents of its fuel sac for longer migrations.

Advertisement

It truly is a magnificent creature.