Blip: An Autobianchi Bianchina Exudes Pure Soul As It Drives Down A Munich Street

I spotted this Autobianchi Bianchina Transformabile on the west side of Munich a few weeks back. It’s a tiny Italian two-door convertible based on the Fiat 500. The ~500cc air-cooled inline two-cylinder engine only makes about 15 horsepower, but that’s probably enough for a machine with four forward gears and a curb weight of just 1,200 pounds. Look at all the chrome; check out the suicide doors; behold the mirrors on the fenders—wow this little car just drips with soul.
DISCUSSION
Make an EV look like this and I’m in.