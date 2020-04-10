Image : The United States Postal Service

Bless the U.S. Postal Service. Especially in this great time of national need, vital service workers step up and do the work that needs to be done. While postal delivery is rarely done on a motorcycle anymore, I just want you to see this total badass hauling the mail in 1911 America on the back of an Ohio-built Flying Merkel V-twin. With 54 cubic inches producing a whopping 6 horsepower, this machine would top out at a startling 60 miles per hour.

M ost postal workers these days are stuck trudging around in an old Grumman-built LLV, with a Chevy S-10 chassis and an Iron Duke engine. Perhaps their lives would be a little more fun and fulfilling if they were offered the opportunity to deliver mail on a Flying Merkel. I know I’d take USPS up on the offer!