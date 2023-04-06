Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
Biden to Announce Toughest Vehicle Emission Rules Next Week

Proposed rules include 50 percent of vehicles in the U.S. are expected to be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030.

Ryan Erik King
Image for article titled Biden to Announce Toughest Vehicle Emission Rules Next Week
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

The Biden Administration, along with guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency, will propose the toughest rules ever implemented on vehicle emissions in the U.S. These regulations would put the country on par with other nations who have already pledged aggressive timelines to significantly reduce emissions within the next decade.

According to Automotive News, the proposed standards expected to be announced next Wednesday, April 12, would include regulating the tailpipe emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxide and other pollutants from vehicles manufactured for model years 2027 through 2032. Biden is also expected to announce new rules for heavy-duty trucks and power plants, as well as setting a target date of 2030 for half of U.S. vehicle fleets being electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles, Reuters reports.

Despite the historic clampdown on vehicle emissions, the Biden Administration will not be banning the sale of internal combustion cars like our European counterparts who will ban the sale of new cars powered by gasoline in 2035 (with an exception for synthetic fuels). California wants to implement its own sales ban by 2030, but the state still needs the federal government’s approval and has yet to file a formal request.

Limiting greenhouse emissions from vehicles is vital for the United States to meet its Paris Agreement commitments and starve off the most destructive effects of climate change. Washington is prepared to spend billions of dollars to encourage the transition to clean energy, and these new restrictions will hopefully ensure we’ll reach those targets in a timely manner.