These Old Automotive Spy Photos Are a Blast from the Past

Before the age of having the collective knowledge of humanity literally at our fingertips, those of us into cars had to either watch TV or read our favorite auto publications to find out what new cars were on the horizon. Personally, I didn’t just like reading about speculation. I wanted to see stuff that was coming and one of my favorite things were spy shots. Seeing prototypes of cars running around city streets or proving grounds was just cool to me. Often because these cars weren’t as automakers wanted us to see them. They were dirty or rough looking with weird paints, wheels, and ill-fitting body panels. They were prototypes after all. But they were cool.

My internet sleuthing has resulted in me finding a treasure trove of old spy shots collected by none other than our favorite automotive TV magazine, MotorWeek via YouTube. So sit back and enjoy checking out prototype versions of future models long gone or forgotten.