Who doesn’t love a deal? Who doesn’t want a deal? It’s Black Friday, after all — there are certain things we expect from our capitalist society’s holiest of days. We want discounts and doorbusters. Consumerism! We love it!

Here on Dopest Cars, I want to help you find the low prices you’ve come to know and love, in a format that poses much less risk to life and limb than your average Black Friday Walmart: Craigslist. That’s right, every item in today’s list has had a recent price reduction to sate your lust for savings. Come along, disciples of the almighty dollar, and let’s see what markdowns we can find. The link to each listing is in the title of the slide. Let’s go!