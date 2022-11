It’s almost Thanksgiving here in the United States. What are you thankful for this year? Me, I’m thankful for Craigslist, and all the weird and wondrous cars it brings us. And, of course, I’m thankful for all of you — the prospective buyers of the internet’s Dopest Cars.

For this week, we’ve got an extravagant selection. Muscle cars, imports, off-roaders and bikes. The usual mix, sure, but this is a special occasion — let’s see if we can elevate each and every pick this week.