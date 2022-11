It’s dark here in New York. Dreary, rainy, and humid. Where you are, it might even be starting to get cold. This sucks, and it should be fixed. We should fix it. On this week’s installment of Dopest Cars, let’s see if we can brighten things up a little.

Come on down to Dopest, where we’ve got everything you could ever want. Old trucks, new hot hatches, bikes and bargains and cars that maybe shouldn’t cost what they do. It’s Friday afternoon, y’all, let’s go shopping.