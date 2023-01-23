Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
Bentley Celebrates its 2020 Bathurst Win With Two (2) Special Edition Continental GTs

The two limited-edition Bentley Continental GT S cars even come with a scale model of the Bathurst-winning race car.

Owen Bellwood
A photo of the limited edition Bentley alongside the race car that inspired it.
Spot the difference.
Photo: Bentley

If you’re in the market for a limited-edition or bespoke Bentley, you’re spoiled for choice these days. The British outfit and its Mulliner customer customization service have been making some wonderful one-offs and rarities in recent years. And for its next limited-edition project, Bentley has turned to its Bathurst-winning race cars for inspiration. And yes, the automaker is only building two of them.

Despite its reputation for luxury limos and grand tourers, Bentley has a long history with motorsport. It entered its first race in 1919, the same year the company was founded, and has since won races in GT classes and endurance racing – including Le Mans in 2003 with its wonderful Speed 8 racer.

A photo of the two limited-edition Bentleys on a track.
Just the two of us.
Photo: Bentley
Now, inspired by its last victory in Australia’s Bathurst 12 hour race, Bentley has created two limited-edition road cars influenced by its winning racers. The two models, created by the Mulliner studio, are based on Bentley’s new Continental GT S cars, which premiered last year to showcase the marque’s sportier side.

The first car takes inspiration from the livery of the winning race car. Its exterior is finished in apple green with a contrasting black roof, mirrors, lower bumper and lower trunk. In contrast, the second example is painted silver with the same black trim across its exterior.

Each car also comes with a number 7 painted on the grille in honor of the race-winning car driven by Maxime Soulet, Jordan Pepper and Jules Gounon in the 2020 Bathurst.

A photo of a green Bentley sports car in a garage.
More cars should come in green.
Photo: Bentley
Inside the car, the similarities to the race-winning sibling quickly end. Instead of harnesses, bare metal and racing seats, the two limited-edition Continentals are filled with leather and Dinamica – each finished in black with apple green accents.

There are also nods to the cars’ inspiration, with “Bathurst” stitched into the headrests and “One of Two” printed on the door sills. There’s also a small map of the Bathurst track hidden inside the cab, as well as the names of the three race-winning drivers.

Inside each car you’ll also find a “commemorative framed artifact” — no, we don’t quite know what that means, either — as well as a cutesy little 1:18 scale model of the Bathurst-winning car. Neat.

a photo of the black and green interior of the limited edition Bentley with a model car on the seat.
The car that inspired it all.
Photo: Bentley
Sadly, the race-winning performance of Bentley’s GT3 car hasn’t translated over to these two limited editions. Instead, they both retain the same 4.0-liter V8 engine that you’ll find in the standard GT S. This unit produces 542 horsepower, which is enough to power the Continental up to 62 mph in just four seconds.

