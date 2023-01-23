Bentley Celebrates its 2020 Bathurst Win With Two (2) Special Edition Continental GTs

If you’re in the market for a limited-edition or bespoke Bentley, you’re spoiled for choice these days. The British outfit and its Mulliner customer customization service have been making some wonderful one-offs and rarities in recent years. And for its next limited-edition project, Bentley has turned to its Bathurst-winning race cars for inspiration. And yes, the automaker is only building two of them .



Despite its reputation for luxury limos and grand tourers, Bentley has a long history with motorsport. It entered its first race in 1919, the same year the company was founded, and has since won races in GT classes and endurance racing – including Le Mans in 2003 with its wonderful Speed 8 racer.

Now, inspired by its last victory in Australia’s Bathurst 12 hour race, Bentley has created two limited-edition road cars influenced by its winning racers. The two models, created by the Mulliner studio, are based on Bentley’s new Continental GT S cars, which premiered last year to showcase the marque’ s sportier side.

The first car takes inspiration from the livery of the winning race car. It s exterior is finished in apple green with a contrasting black roof, mirrors, lower bumper and lower trunk. In contrast, the second example is painted silver with the same black trim across its exterior.

Each car also comes with a number 7 painted on the grille in honor of the race-winning car driven by Maxime Soulet, Jordan Pepper and Jules Gounon in the 2020 Bathurst.

Inside the car, the similarities to the race-winning sibling quickly end. Instead of harnesses, bare metal and racing seats, the two limited-edition Continentals are filled with leather and Dinamica – each finished in black with apple green accents.

There are also nods to the cars’ inspiration, with “ Bathurst” stitched into the headrests and “One of Two” printed on the door sills . There’s also a small map of the Bathurst track hidden inside the cab, as well as the names of the three race-winning drivers.

Inside each car you’ll also find a “commemorative framed artifact” — no, we don’t quite know what that means, either — as well as a cutesy little 1:18 scale model of the Bathurst-winning car. Neat.

Sadly, the race-winning performance of Bentley’s GT3 car hasn’t translated over to these two limited editions. Instead, they both retain the same 4.0-liter V8 engine that you’ll find in the standard GT S. This unit produces 542 horsepower , which is enough to power the Continental up to 62 mph in just four seconds.