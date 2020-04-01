Image: Ford via PaintRef.com

Behold: The worst Ford Mustang Ever. It’s the second-generation “Mustang II” model built between the 1974 and 1978 model years. The 1977 car shown here is called the “Ghia,” and it was meant to be the luxurious trim (other body styles included hardtop and “2+2" fastback, which could be had in Mach 1 or in Cobra trims), with a vinyl top, opera windows, vinyl seats, and “spoke like” hubcaps. The standard motor for all body styles was a 2.3-liter overhead cam engine that you may know well from the Ford Pinto. From an enthusiast’s standpoint, and from a styling standpoint, the Mustang II sucked, but so did a lot of American cars during the early 1970s energy crisis. Plus, FoMoCo’s downsized pony actually won Motor Trend’s Car of the Year award and sold quite well.