Two of my most favoritest things on this planet are cars and dogs. The Art of Racing in the Rain is a book that contains both—and now it’s finally going to be a movie! You can see the trailer below.

Well, we all know what happens to the dog at the end of that movie. And if you don’t, then I highly suggest putting it on for the next cozy movie night you have with your significant other. It’s a comedy, I promise! You’ll laugh your asses off.

I have to admit that I last read The Art of Racing in the Rain in 2013, so the finer details are a bit fuzzy. It’s the story of an up-and-coming racing driver, how he met his wife and his daughter, and his struggles with his motorsports career, all told from the perspective of a dog named Enzo. Trust me, it works.

Enzo is a lab-terrier mix (but changed to be a Golden Retriever in the movie) owned by an aspiring Formula One driver named Denny Swift. Enzo loves to watch TV and understands racing extremely well, so he uses those techniques to provide insight into living life more successfully. The movie follows Denny’s life, his romantic relationships and his family.

I remember liking it a lot, and as far as books about cars written to appease car people go, it’s decidedly good. It’s definitely one that hits you in the feels, though.



In 2009, Universal acquired the rights to the book and Patrick Dempsey was supposed to star in it, but obviously that didn’t end up happening. In 2016, Walt Disney Studios got the movie rights. Finally, in 2018, the film’s screenwriter Mark Bomback said that the rights went to Fox 2000, which actually did something with them.



Anyway, The Art of Racing in the Rain movie will star Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Costner as the voice of Enzo, the dog.

It’ll hit theaters on Aug. 9.