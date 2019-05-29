Behold one of the most fascinating and beautiful SUVs of all time: The International Harvester Scout-based Monteverdi Safari. It was essentially a Scout with a body built by Italian company Carrozzeria Fissore for the Swiss boutique automaker Monteverdi. The base and top-line engines were from Chrysler—a 318 V8 and a 440 V8, respectively—while a number of sources say an IH 345 V8 sat as the middle option. A three-speed auto and four-speed manual were available, and of course, the beast came with a low-range four-wheel drive transfer case.