Image : Alden Jewell

Beginning in 1968, around 10,000 Subaru 360s were imported into the United States. The car achieved notoriety when Consumer Reports branded it “Not Acceptable,” based on fuel mileage numbers less than half of advertised, dangerous doors that came open during testing, and a 0-60 time of 37 seconds. Weighing less than 1000 pounds, it was exempt from safety standards, and a crash test resulted in the other vehicle’s bumper inside the 360's passenger compartment. I still want one.