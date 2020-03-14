Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Matt Brown
Filed to:Blip
Blip
860
12
Save
Image: Alden Jewell (Flickr)

Beginning in 1968, around 10,000 Subaru 360s were imported into the United States. The car achieved notoriety when Consumer Reports branded it “Not Acceptable,” based on fuel mileage numbers less than half of advertised, dangerous doors that came open during testing, and a 0-60 time of 37 seconds. Weighing less than 1000 pounds, it was exempt from safety standards, and a crash test resulted in the other vehicle’s bumper inside the 360's passenger compartment. I still want one.  

Advertisement
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is an automotive engineer, writer, and builder of unconventional things. Mostly vehicles.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

After Careful Consideration, The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Wheels Are Good

At $32,000, Would You Have The Gall To Buy This 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo?

The Massive Soviet Sub That Inspired 'Hunt For Red October'

Bollinger Will Sell You Its Electric Truck Chassis So Go Nuts