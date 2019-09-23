The trusty 2013 Vauxhall Astra used in Top Gear’s ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Car’ segment from 2013-2015 is hitting the auction block. That’s right—the lucky purchaser of this vehicle will have the opportunity to pretend that they, too, are among the celebrities who have graced the driver’s seat of this car.

We’re talking some big names here, too: Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Jackman, Gillian Anderson and mroe have all been spotted behind the wheel of this particular reasonably priced car. I don’t know about you, but I would be very happy to pay extra money to sit somewhere that Gillian Freaking Anderson once sat.

Advertisement

You can check out the full listing on Collecting Cars. Here’s the description of the car you can find on the site:

A humble 1.6-litre VVT petrol model in Tech Line trim, its peak power of 113bhp is driven through a five-speed manual transmission. The car was modified for the TV show to include Corbeau Sprint racing seats with five-point safety belt harnesses, as well as a full roll cage. In total, 22 celebrities drove the car throughout its time on the show, and their names and lap times are affixed as a decal on the bonnet. The Power Red paintwork is in very good order despite its well-publicised track use. There are minor marks from use that are highlighted in the media gallery, but the factory finish is still bright, smooth and largely blemish-free. Its 17-inch alloy wheels are still in great shape, with only a couple of small kerb marks as can be seen in the photos. The wheels are shod in Goodyear EfficientGrip tyres in size 215/50 R17 all round.

The current owner who’s selling the car acquired it a year ago and kept it in stellar condition—it still has a roll cage and camera mounts equipped. That unnamed person was the only private vendor to own the Astra; before that, it was just Top Gear.

Advertisement

As of the time of posting, the Astra doesn’t yet have a bid, so this is the ideal time to go out there and give it the ol’ college try.