Max Finkel
Image: Mack Trucks

Back to work, back to work. If the Mack Mid-liner is going to be Renault’s Club of Four ambassador to the mighty American truck market, it better be a leader. Good thing it’s built to be one.

andrewdaisuke
Andrew Daisuke

Interesting how decades seem to have a color associated with them.

I’m gonna guess since this is ghastly orange it’s from the 70's?  