Back to work, back to work. If the Mack Mid-liner is going to be Renault’s Club of Four ambassador to the mighty American truck market, it better be a leader. Good thing it’s built to be one.
Back to work, back to work. If the Mack Mid-liner is going to be Renault’s Club of Four ambassador to the mighty American truck market, it better be a leader. Good thing it’s built to be one.
DISCUSSION
Interesting how decades seem to have a color associated with them.
I’m gonna guess since this is ghastly orange it’s from the 70's?