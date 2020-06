Image : Toyota

Back in 2014 Toyota crafted the U-squared concept utility vehicle. It was a tough-looking compact van/CUV thing that with a roll-off tailgate and a retractable roof might have been capable of revolutionizing the urban delivery vehicle. If this thing had an EV drivetrain, I might have said it was unveiled in 2020, not six years prior. This is the ultimate Toyota, and it’s a shame it never came about.