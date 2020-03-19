Automaker Of Safe Cars Recalls All The Cars Because The Safety Tech Might Not Work

Image : Benjamin Preston

Swedish automaker Volvo has issued a recall of every single 2019 and 2020 vehicle is has built thus far. That amounts to a total of 121,605 vehicles on the road today with a software incompatibility possibly causing the automatic emergency braking system to function improperly. Every single S60, V60, S90, V90, XC40, XC60, and XC90 sold in the U.S. is potentially affected.

Volvo has stated that the software currently in its 2019 and 2020 models is incompatible with the new hardware used in the model year update. As a result, the system “may not detect obstacles and engage as intended”.

Advertisement

If you have an affected Volvo, your local dealer can upload updated software that will bring you back to all systems go status in a flash. Volvo will begin offering this recall fix on May 1st of 2020, and will be notifying owners by mail.

Please—and I cannot stress this enough—do not rely on your car’s emergency braking system as a first line of defense. All driver assist systems work best when the driver is alert, aware, and in control of the car. For the moment, your Volvo may not have access to this assist system, so maybe be even more aware than you usually are. Eyes up, hands on the wheel. Always.