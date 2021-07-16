Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Found for Sale

Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

An old diesel ambulance, a couple of Japanese imports, and a quick German coupe.

By
Mercedes Streeter
Image for article titled Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry into our series featuring the sweet cars I found for sale online.

To compile this list, I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably tuned, or maybe something else that stops me in my tracks. Prices for some cars are trending higher due to currently out-of-control used car prices, but I think some good deals are still out there.

1989 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce - $7,500

1989 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce - $7,500

Image for article titled Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Alfa Romeo Spider hearkens back to a time when you could choose between several small, lightweight roadsters that were a joy to hoon with the top down. The Veloce is the higher end trim of the Spider, offering nice upgrades over the base model like a leather interior.

This one appears to be well cared for, but hasn’t been driven since 2014. It’ll need some refreshing and it’s $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Trafford, Pennsylvania, with 81,665 miles.

2014 Chevrolet Caprice PPV - $5,900

2014 Chevrolet Caprice PPV - $5,900

Image for article titled Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

The Chevy Caprice PPV is a Holden Statesman from Australia. It shares a platform with the Holden Commodore, known as the Chevrolet SS here in the States. The Caprice PPV was imported to the U.S. for police use, and PPV means Police Patrol Vehicle. Many of these are now coming out of service and into private hands. It’s a rear-wheel-drive full-size sedan with a 6-liter V8 making 355 horses.

This 2014 Caprice PPV is one of the cheaper ones in the nation, but it has quite a few miles on its odometer. It’s $5,900 on Craigslist in Staten Island, New York, with 260,000 miles.

1958 Imperial Crown Southampton - $12,000

1958 Imperial Crown Southampton - $12,000

Image for article titled Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Imperial was Chrysler’s luxury brand to compete with the likes of Lincoln and Cadillac. This Imperial Crown Southampton looks absolutely gorgeous with its two-tone paint and I could stare all day at those dash gauges. Under the hood is a 392 cubic inch Hemi and it has such luxuries like a push-button transmission, leather, power seats and power locks. This car is a literal museum piece, having been purchased from a museum in New York.

It’s $12,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Lafayette, Indiana, with 38,253 miles.

1972 BMW R75/5 - $3,500

1972 BMW R75/5 - $3,500

Image for article titled Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a classic BMW motorcycle with a flat twin engine making 50 HP sent to the rear wheel via a shaft drive. It comes with everything from hard luggage to a fairing and a larger tank. It comes with a rebuilt engine with paperwork to show what was done and a bunch of fresh parts.

It’s $3,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Washington, Missouri, with 34,500 miles.

1988 Toyota Soarer - $13,000

1988 Toyota Soarer - $13,000

Image for article titled Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Soarer was Toyota’s take on the personal luxury car. The interior is decked out in suede and these things had features like an information display and an electronically controlled air suspension.

Unfortunately there are no interior pictures of this one, but the seller says it’s in good condition. It’s $13,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Oxford, Ohio, with 120,000 miles.

1987 Nissan Be-1 - $8,000

1987 Nissan Be-1 - $8,000

Image for article titled Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

The Be-1 is one of the weird cars to come out of Nissan’s famous Pike Factory. It is a funky little notchback that’s as cute as a button. It’s just retro enough not to look silly.

This one is $8,000 on Craigslist in Lake Stevens, Washington, with about 65,000 miles.

2008 Audi S5 Quattro - $11,000

2008 Audi S5 Quattro - $11,000

Image for article titled Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This week’s enthusiast car is a coupe with a V8 and a manual transmission. The S5 has 354 HP and dispatches 0 to 60 times in under five seconds all while you sit in luxurious comfort. It’s a seriously quick car that you could easily daily. The design of this car has also aged pretty well. It may be 13 years old, but it looks like something that could have been released today.

It’s $11,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, with 155,000 miles. The car has some tasteful modifications and is said to have a small oil leak coming from a sensor.

1985 GM M1010 CUCV Ambulance - $12,000

1985 GM M1010 CUCV Ambulance - $12,000

Image for article titled Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Ambulances are great platforms for campers that can haul. If you want something a bit more unique than a modern ambulance, the General Motors Defense M1010 CUCV (Commercial Utility Cargo Vehicle) Ambulance might be the ticket. This thing has a diesel engine, a 4x4 system, air conditioning and appears to be in fantastic shape. Even the interior is intact. You get a 6.2-liter diesel making 155 HP.

It’s $12,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Traverse City, Michigan, with 43,000 miles.

2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition Ute - $8,500

2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition Ute - $8,500

Image for article titled Audi S5 Quattro, Imperial Crown Southampton, BMW R75/5: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This last one is a bit out of left field. This Jetta started life as a Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition. Then, with the help of a customization shop, the car was turned into a ute inspired by a Smyth ute kit. The execution of this one leaves some to be desired, as the support bars take up bed space and there isn’t a tailgate. But it does look pretty sweet.

Price is also on the higher side. It’s $8,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Aurora, Illinois, with 217,000 miles.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

If you now of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop it down in the comments or send it along in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it on a future post.

