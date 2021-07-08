Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Car BuyingFound for Sale

Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

A rusty Typhoon, an American adventure bike, classics and more!

smart
Mercedes Streeter
5
Save
Alerts
Image for article titled Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry into our series featuring the sweet cars we found for sale online.

To compile this list, I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unique, questionably tuned, or maybe something else that stops me in my tracks. Prices for some particular cars are trending higher due to currently out-of-control used car prices, but I think some good deals are still out there.

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, Suzuki Every, NovaBus RTS, VW Touareg V10 / VR6, Jetta TDI (X2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Triumph Tiger, Genuine Stella...

Advertisement

2 / 11

1949 Packard Super 8 Sedan - $8,000

1949 Packard Super 8 Sedan - $8,000

Image for article titled Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Packard Super 8 sedan was a stately luxury family hauler that, as the name suggests, is powered by a 327 cubic inch inline-eight under its long hood. This particular example is noted for being the long wheelbase variant, giving it more interior volume.

The seller says that the car comes with a restored brake system, three-speed manual with electronic clutch, and more. It’s $8,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Hicksville, Ohio, with 52,700 miles.

Advertisement

3 / 11

1967 Volvo 144S - $4,700

1967 Volvo 144S - $4,700

Image for article titled Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Volvo 144 sedan was an innovative piece of engineering when Volvo released it in 1966. It kicked off the boxy designs that Volvo became known for. The 144 also included innovations like crumple zones, an interior without parts that can impale occupants, disc brakes and more.

This example isn’t perfect, but it’s said to run and drive. It’s $4,700 on Facebook Marketplace in National City, California, with 235,962 miles.

Advertisement

4 / 11

2000 Porsche Boxster - $7,240

2000 Porsche Boxster - $7,240

Image for article titled Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Like many cars, Boxsters appear to be going up in value with the pandemic. While many ask five figures, some are still pretty affordable. This 2000 Boxster has 80,500 miles as well as a clean title, and the seller says it’s in good condition save for some seat tears. It has a manual transmission, too!

It’s $7,240 on Craigslist in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

5 / 11

2007 Buell Ulysses XB12X - $3,450

2007 Buell Ulysses XB12X - $3,450

Image for article titled Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Ulysses was Buell’s take on the adventure bike. Powered by a 1200cc borrowed from the Harley-Davidson Sportster, it makes 103 horsepower. Like other Buells of this era, fuel is stored in the frame and oil in the swingarm. The freaky design still looks pretty cool and these bikes handle really well, also. Just think about turning and there you go, it’ll already start leaning.

This one is $3,450 on Facebook Marketplace in Golconda, Illinois, with 36,100 miles.

Advertisement

6 / 11

1967 Dodge A100 Sportsman - $12,000

1967 Dodge A100 Sportsman - $12,000

Image for article titled Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

It can be hard to find a working example of Dodge’s sweet forward-control A100 van and when you do, they get crazy expensive. This Sportsman, noted for its full set of windows, is in good shape and is said to run well. Buried underneath the beautiful paint is a 318 cubic-inch V8 with power being transmitted to a three-speed automatic.

It’s a little outside my preferred price ceiling at $12,000, and the seller says it needs a brake master cylinder. It’s on Facebook in Bakersfield, California, with 78,456 miles.

Advertisement

7 / 11

1996 Ford F-350 Power Stroke - $4,800

1996 Ford F-350 Power Stroke - $4,800

Image for article titled Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

What’s cooler than a short and stubby regular cab pickup painted in a fantastic sky blue? That same pickup with a manual transmission, a 7.3-liter Power Stroke V8 turbodiesel and a dually rear. I’d argue that this truck is the true Ford F-Series “holy grail.” Thankfully for you, it’s far away in Nebraska, because I’d love to pick this up myselt.

It’s not perfect, as it shows some paint damage on its hood. That said, it looks ready to haul any load that you throw at it. It’s $4,800 on Facebook Marketplace in Orleans, Nebraska, with 190,500 miles.

Advertisement

8 / 11

1992 Nissan Skyline GTS25 - $12,000

1992 Nissan Skyline GTS25 - $12,000

Image for article titled Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This week’s enthusiast car is the tame sedan variant of a Japanese Domestic Market legend. The Nissan Skyline GT-R is beloved by JDM fans and unsurprisingly, prices for them have gone through the stratosphere. This is beginning to trickle down to lower models like the Skyline GTS-T, as well. Thankfully, there is still one way to get into a Nissan Skyline for a somewhat affordable price and it’s this Skyline GTS25 sedan.

So what do you get with a GTS25? Under the hood is a RB25DE inline-six making about 180 HP. That’s a far cry from what the GT-R of the same generation makes, but should be enough for some fun. That power goes through an automatic transmission to the rear wheels. This particular example looks well-kept and has only 44,176 miles on its odometer.

It’s $12,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Red Bud, Illinois.

Advertisement

9 / 11

1993 GMC Typhoon - $5,500

1993 GMC Typhoon - $5,500

Image for article titled Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The GMC Typhoon has a 280 HP turbocharged 4.3-liter V6, all-wheel-drive and, a boxy two-door SUV body. How good was it? How about a sprint from 0 to 60 mph in the mid 5-second range?

Now before your mind gets blown at the price, be sure to look at the rest of the pictures. This Typhoon is absolutely a rusty Midwest vehicle. While there aren’t any major holes just yet, the Typhoon’s underbody has some pretty advanced rot going on. It would take an incredible amount of work to get this to be a show truck.

The price seems to reflect it. At $5,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Minneapolis, Minnesota, it’s one of the cheapest Typhoons in the nation that can move under its own power.

Advertisement

10 / 11

1981 Honda C70 Passport - $1,600

1981 Honda C70 Passport - $1,600

Image for article titled Nissan Skyline GTS25, GMC Typhoon, Buell Ulysses XB12X: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Honda C70 Passport is known around the world by its other name, the Super Cub. Much of the world gets around on stylish, utilitarian motorbikes just like this one. It’s powered by a 72cc single making a ravenous 6 HP going through a three-speed transmission.

This one is noted as being in great condition. It’s $1,600 on Facebook Marketplace in Oxford, Iowa, with 4,000 miles.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

If you now of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop it down in the comments or send it along in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it on a future post.

Advertisement

11 / 11

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, Suzuki Every, NovaBus RTS, VW Touareg V10 / VR6, Jetta TDI (X2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Triumph Tiger, Genuine Stella...

DISCUSSION