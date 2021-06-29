Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Some vintage muscle, a famed sportbike, an import and an awesome sleeper.

Mercedes Streeter
Illustration for article titled Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry into our series featuring the sweet cars we found for sale online.

To compile this list, I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unique, questionably tuned, or maybe something else that stops me in my tracks. Prices for some particular cars are trending higher due to currently out of control used car prices, but I think some good deals are still out there.

1988 Subaru Leone - $5,000

Illustration for article titled Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Before the Subaru Impreza was the Leone. This little time capsule is said to have no underbody rust and 80,000 original miles. It even has power windows and locks! Also sweet is how the original documentation was kept with the car, too.

It’s $5,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Lake in the Hills, Illinois.

1960 Ford Fairlane 500 - $6,500

Illustration for article titled Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Fairlane 500 was Ford’s answer to the Chevrolet Bel Air. It’s a giant, full-size classic car with style that turns heads. This one has a three-speed shifted from the column and is said to be from down south. Sure enough, the rust it does have doesn’t look too bad and it looks like a good paint job away from being the perfect boulevard cruiser.

This Fairlane 500 is $6,500 on Facebook Marketplace out of Monroeville, Ohio, with 60,000 miles.

1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS - $3,200

Illustration for article titled Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Isuzu VehiCROSS is weird way to get dirty off-road. With only 4,153 of these in the States, it’s not likely you’d find another while wheeling, either. Power comes from a 3.5-liter V6 making 215 HP with a four-speed automatic transmission. Isuzu wanted this to be capable off-road and sporty on road.

This one has a whole laundry list of new parts and appears to be in good shape save for some clearcoat damage. It’s $3,200 on Facebook Marketplace in Chicago, Illinois, with 169,042 miles.

2012 Triumph Street Triple - $4,200

Illustration for article titled Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Triumph Street Triple isn’t exactly the prettiest machine out there. It may look like it has the face of an alien but it’s backed by a 675cc triple that produces a soundtrack that will make you never want the ride to end.

This one is said to be in good condition save for a tank dent covered up with a tank guard. It’s $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Oakland, California, with 36,100 miles.

2015 Ford Fiesta ST - $8,500

Illustration for article titled Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

It is surprisingly difficult to find a Ford Fiesta ST under $10,000 without a million mods to it. However, this one appears to be a solid example of Ford’s cute little hot hatch. Those mods are kept to a relative minimum like wheels, exhaust and a tuner; nothing too hard to get rid of if you want to go stock.

Otherwise, it appears to be in good shape and I’m digging the Envy Green, too. It’s $8,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Marysville, Michigan.

1997 Nissan Stagea 25X - $8,899

Illustration for article titled Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This car is one that you may have to wait for, but it looks like the wait could be worth it. This 1997 Nissan Stagea 25X has to wait until February 2022 in order to be imported to the States. However, the seller says that the price does include storage until that time.

What you get is what the seller says is a museum condition Stagea with a long list of awesome luxuries. There is a catch, and it’s that this Stagea doesn’t have the coveted 2.6-liter RB26DETT twin-turbo inline-six. Instead, it has the 2.5-liter RB25DE that makes 190 HP. Still, if you can live without the power, it looks like an awesome import to have.

It’s $8,999 on Facebook Marketplace in Richmond, British Columbia, with about 29,800 miles.

2006 Subaru Legacy GT spec.B - $11,000

Illustration for article titled Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This week’s enthusiast car is a smidge outside of $10,000, but I think it’s worth it. The Subaru Legacy GT spec.B is practically the textbook definition of a sleeper. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four making 250-hp. That engine alone made it capable of outrunning similar cars like the Audi S4. Sweetening the deal is a bunch of parts borrowed from the Impreza WRX from the transmission to the suspension.

The result is a family car that goes like hell; the perfect sleeper.

This example is number 145 out of 500 and comes finished with an interior to match its exterior. It’s $11,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with 171,000 miles.

1974 Yamaha RD350 - $2,500

Illustration for article titled Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Yamaha RD350 was so quick and just difficult enough to ride at speed that some called it a “widowmaker.” All this from a two stroke twin making only 39 HP. These bikes are popular, but it’s still possible to find them for cheap. This one appears to be in good physical condition but needs some work to ride.

It’s $2,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

1954 Eshelman Sport Car - $7,500

Illustration for article titled Subaru Legacy GT spec.B, Nissan Stagea, Yamaha RD350: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Behold America’s smallest car! The Eshelman Sport Car is ugly, underpowered and tiny. These things were designed for kids to drive around in but adults used them, too. Eshelman advertised these little cars as ideal for golf courses, airports, factories, beaches and more. It’s a bit wild that Eshelman expected this much practicality out of something with a whole 2 HP and a top speed of 15 mph.

This one has been repowered with a 6 HP Tecumseh engine with electric start. I still wouldn’t dare drive this on the road, but it could make for an epic way to scoot around the pits at a racetrack or around an RV park. It’s $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Barrington, Illinois.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

If you now of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop it down in the comments or send it along in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it on a future post.

