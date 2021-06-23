Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

You need this glorious city car with an included scooter, some vintage muscle, and some sweet motorcycles.

You need this glorious city car with an included scooter, some vintage muscle, and some sweet motorcycles.

Mercedes Streeter
Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry into our series featuring the sweet cars we found for sale online.

To compile this list, I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unique, questionably tuned, or maybe something else that stops me in my tracks. Prices for some particular cars are trending higher due to the pandemic and chip shortage, but I think some good deals are still out there.

2004 LTI TXII - $3,500

2004 LTI TXII - $3,500

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

That’s not a mirrored image, what you’re looking at here is indeed a left-hand-drive London taxi, right here in America. What gives?

According to Classic Motorsports, some LTI TXIIs were imported to the United States for taxi service. Of course, these didn’t exactly take America by storm and remain a rare sight. Power is provided by a 2.4-liter Ford Duratorq laying down a screaming 74 horses.

This TXII is said to need some engine work and has a few rust spots. Fixed up, it would definitely make for a vehicle that gets a lot of attention. It’s $3,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1987 Dodge Ramcharger - $9,000

1987 Dodge Ramcharger - $9,000

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Classic full-size SUVs like the Ford Bronco and Chevrolet K5 Blazer get all of the attention, but the Dodge Ramcharger is pretty cool, too. This Ramcharger has four-wheel drive, a 5.2-liter V8 and some drop-dead gorgeous classic looks.

It’s noted to have some rust, but nothing that looks serious. It’s $9,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Armada, Michigan, with 44,000 miles.

2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder - $6,500

2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder - $6,500

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This one is Toyota’s take on the affordable convertible sports car formula. The MR2 keeps its engine in the back (well, the middle) and has a 43/57 percent front/rear weight distribution for that almost perfect driving feel. This one has 130,000 miles and a manual transmission. It isn’t perfect, but looks to be in good condition for its age.

It’s $6,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Wichita, Kansas.

1966 Suzuki T20 - $2,100

1966 Suzuki T20 - $2,100

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a vintage motorcycle that won’t break the bank. This T20 features a 247cc parallel twin two-stroke making 29 HP. That’s good for a top speed close to 100 mph depending on the rider, but it’s perfect for those countryside cruises.

This one is said to run and ride with good compression and a clean title. It’s in Calstaic, California, on Facebook Marketplace for $2,100.

1962 Pontiac Tempest - $6,500

1962 Pontiac Tempest - $6,500

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a classic car with a lot of interesting stuff going on. Under the hood is a 3.2-liter Trophy 4 inline-four that Pontiac created using half of a 6.4-liter Trophy V8 engine. That’s a weird enough setup, but check out the roof on this thing! It’s a color-shifting metal flake with a lace pattern. The interior matches the blue roof, too.

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Tempest runs and drives with 72,000 miles and is on Facebook Marketplace in Holtsville, New York, for $6,500.

2007 Triumph Rocket III - $4,500

2007 Triumph Rocket III - $4,500

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Triumph Rocket III is powered by a giant 2.3-liter inline-three making 148 HP with a top speed of around 145. It’s a muscle bike that wore the crown for largest engine displacement until its successor came around with an even bigger engine.

This one looks to be in good shape and is said to have some issues, but is ready to be ridden. It’s $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Golden Valley, Arizona, with 15,000 miles.

1985 Honda City Turbo II - $17,000

1985 Honda City Turbo II - $17,000

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This week’s enthusiast car breaks my $10,000 rule, but look, you get two vehicles in this deal. Yep, this Honda City Turbo II comes with the fabled Motocompo scooter!

This Honda is only slightly bigger than a kei car, meaning it can seat four adults and come with a turbocharged 1.2-liter four making 109 horses transmitted through a manual transmission. The car rides on an air suspension so you can keep a normal ride height on the road and run lowered for car shows.

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Motocompo comes with a 50cc engine making 2.5 HP. You probably won’t actually ride it anywhere, just have it as an awesome companion for the car.

It’s $17,000 on Facebook Marketplace in El Reno, Oklahoma.

1985 Saab 900 Turbo - $4,500

1985 Saab 900 Turbo - $4,500

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Saab 900 was an elegant and comfortable car livened up with the addition of a turbo and a manual transmission.

This one has a few problems, but it looks to be in overall good shape. The seller notes that it’s been converted to run a more advanced ECU than the car came with. That ECU is a the Trionic 5.5 and it currently resides where the air-conditioning normally would. It’s also had a transmission rebuild, but still pops out of fourth gear on deceleration.

Still, it comes with a bunch of spare parts and comes in at a pretty affordable price. It’s $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Baltimore, Maryland, with 211,000 miles.

1979 AMC Pacer Wagon - $9,500

1979 AMC Pacer Wagon - $9,500

Illustration for article titled Honda City Turbo II, Triumph Rocket, Saab 900 Turbo: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

American Motors had the press going nuts with its Pacer. It’s a compact car (originally proposed as a mid-engine rotary machine with backward-facing rear seats) with a whole lot of glass and a lot of volume. This particular Pacer is a later wagon sporting some rad woody panels. Even better is its low 71,000 miles and lack of rust. It looks so clean that you can take it to shows right now.

The Pacer is $9,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

If you now of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop it down in the comments or send it along in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it on a future post.

