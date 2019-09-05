Audi have shown off their Formula E entry for the 6th season of the sport set to begin in November, and it has been given the clever name of FE06. The chassis are all built to the same spec, which is to say that Audi’s unveiling is limited to a new livery, but it’s a decently good one and should be instantly recognizable from the television broadcast. While motorsport teams need to find other colors than black, white, and red to use for a livery, the Schaeffler splash of green to the middle is a nice touch. Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi will once again take to the cockpit of the German team’s pair of racers.