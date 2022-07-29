Checking the right option boxes can mean the difference between a good car and a great car. When it was built, t oday’s Nice Price or No Dice Corvette had a number of those “ right boxes” checked. Let’s see if its price checks out as well.

We don’t really see all that many factory body kits offered on cars these days. B ack in the ’80s and ’90s, however, such add-ons were all the rage. With its fiberglass fender flares and nascent-aero bumpers, Yesterday’s 1993 Jeep Wrangler Renegade was a fine example of that era’s excesses. And, while the Jeep’s mileage was also seen as excessive by many of you, its $6,750 price tag was not. That brought home a narrow but indisputable 58 percent Nice Price win.

If yesterday’s Jeep could be seen as an icon of the American automotive spirit, then so too could today’s 1989 Chevy Corvette Z51. As a matter of fact, seeing as they both are painted white and are each the embodiment of what many consider to be peak Americana, perhaps they might make the perfect dynamic duo of driveway denizens. Before that can happen, though, we’ll have to see how this Corvette stacks up.

The C4 edition of the ’Vette, which saw a 12-year production run from 1984 through 1996, is at present the marque’s bargain-bin edition. Much as was long the case with the 996 edition of Porsche’s 911, the C4 ’Vette is looked down upon, especially in relation to earlier and later editions. That means decent editions can still be bought relatively cheaply and still enjoyed for all their innate Corvette-ness.

This one is particularly interesting since it sports two desirable features. The first of those is the ZF-sourced six-speed stick, which was offered in the Corvette for the first time in the C4. That was in replacement of the earlier and execrable Doug Nash 4+3 nanny manual.

The other notable inclusion is the Z51 performance suspension package. This option added Bilstein shocks, a quicker steering ratio, bigger anti-sway bars, and wider wheels affording fatter tires. It should be noted that these two add-ons were not mutually exclusive. The Z51 package was only available on cars with the manual.

Unfortunately, o n this car, those factory wheels have been replaced by aftermarket alloys. Aside from that change, there’s only the addition of a subtle rear spoiler to make this ’Vette appear anything other than stock.

Everything here is in either black (wheels, that spoiler, the window, lamp and top tint) or white. That lends the car a unique look that feels somewhat out of any particular time. Nothing seems out of order here, with paint that still pops and no major bodywork issues obvious in the ad’s pics.

In the cabin, it’s a bit more “of the era” as the car still sports its dated dash featuring its wonderfully ’80s digital gauges and the weird “bread box” on the passenger side. Another option list selection benefiting this car was the choice of the sports seating package. That gives the car a pair of thrones that cosset and make getting in and out of the car even more of an exercise than normal . Gotta get that cardio in!

On the downside , the L98 small block V8 in this model year managed a mere 245 horsepower out of its 350 cubic inches of displacement. That being said, there are performance upgrades to be had for the engine. Most of those aren’t all that difficult or expensive, either .

According to the ad, the car comes with 115,564 miles on the odo, as well as with a new clutch having been installed within the last 12 months. The tires are less than six months old too, and the car comes with a clear title. The seller says everything works save for the A/C which needs a recharge, and touts the car as a “sound driver and need very little to make a show car.”

What might all that be worth?

As I noted at the outset, the C4 is the Corvette to get if you’re interested in the marque but don’t want to throw your whole wallet at the effort. This seller asks $8,995 for this one, and will not entertain trades nor, according to the ad, accept any help in selling it.

Well, we’re still going to help. What’s your take on this well-optioned Corvette and that $8,995 price? Does that seem like a good deal to get on the Chevy sports car bandwagon? Or, does that price on this black and white coupe simply color your opinion?

You decide!

Dayton, Ohio, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

