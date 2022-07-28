If you’ve ever contemplated the traditional Jeep and decided that what the old-school off-roader needs i s an aero-smoothing body kit, then today’s Nice Price or No Dice Renegade is right up your alley. Let’s see if its price bowls us over.

It’s been said, paradoxically, that the only constant in life is change. Seemingly refuting that Gordian Knot of a statement is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class which has existed without major change since the Carter administration. Yesterday’s 2002 Mercedes-Benz G 500 had a number of updates to bring it into alignment, at least visually , with the latest models , but pretty much everything else about it was just a 20-year-old truck. Few of you could see paying $36,000 for the opportunity to take over ownership of this Dorian Gray-like Benz, giving the G 500 a not so paradoxical 90 percent No Dice loss.

Yesterday’s G-wagon was a model of truck originally designed by Mercedes for military use. Its entry into the ranks of civilian service arrived a few years after its launch, with the model eventually morphing into that role exclusively.

Interestingly, today’s 1993 Jeep Wrangler Renegade is also a vehicle initially designed for military use but eventually shifted to civilian life where it has lived ever since.

As far as those civilian Jeeps go, the ’90s Renegade package is perhaps the most unusual version of what is arguably the least loved edition (the YJ) of the entire decades-old line. With this model, Jeep replaced the CJ (Civilian Jeep) naming convention with the Wrangler nameplate. More controversially, however, the new Wrangler’s almost clean-sheet design dropped the older models’ round lights and flat face in preference for rectangular lamps and a grille with a pronounced bevel. This was enough to send Jeep purists scurrying to gather their torches and pitchforks in response.

Even more controversy erupted with the 1990 introduction of the “Renegade Décor Group” option . This appearance package added body-colored fiberglass fenders and rocker extensions over the Wrangler’s traditionally spare and boxy lower half. The look was polarizing but did give the Renegade a bit more of a more polished look and added even more rectangles to the nose in the form of a pair of fog lights inset into the slope of the front fenders.

Each Renegade started out as a standard, albeit top-of-the-line Wrangler. Rolling off the assembly line, the Wranglers assigned Renegade duty were then shipped to a Detroit-area company called Autostyle where all of the color-matched fiberglass body panels were attached and the trucks’ assembly was completed. The finished Wrangler Renegades were then shipped back to Jeep for distribution to dealers. All that work cost money, and the Renegade package added $4,000 to the price of a Wrangler. I t should be considered, though, that the models did come pretty loaded, somewhat easing that expense.

This Wrangler Renegade isn’t quite as loaded as it was when it left the factory (twice). It’s been stripped of its carpeting and factory stereo, in preference for rubber mats on the steel floor and an aftermarket Pioneer unit feeding the rollbar -mounted speakers. The hard roof cap , by the way, was an option, even on the high-end Renegade, and that added almost a grand on top of the model’s already substantial extra cost shenanigans.

Here it comes at no extra cost, along with two bikini tops and a soft cover. There’s also a hood-mounted high-lift jack for when things get a little too out of hand for even the Jeep’s capable 4-wheel-drive. O f course, suitable tires on the factory Renegade-specific five-slot alloy wheels should limit the frequency of the need for that jack .

Power comes from the standard 4 liter OHV inline six, an engine that I hope needs no introduction here . Specs for this model year are 180 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque, numbers that are best served by this truck’s standard five-speed manual transmission. As the Renegades were all typically murdered-out as far as options go, this one also has stuff like A/C and a tilt wheel.

It also has a clean title and a laudable 231,500 miles on the clock. For being almost 30 years old and having done that kind of mileage, the Jeep looks to be in pretty good knick. The bodywork seems complete and free of rot, cracking, or damage. The interior is serviceable aside from the absent floor covering and the frumpy covers on the front bucket seats. What might all of this add up to in the way of value?

The asking price is $6,750, and while this isn’t the nicest Renegade you could find on the market, that asking is quite reflective of its miles and present condition. But is it a deal?

What do you say, is $6,750 a good price for this Renegade as it’s presented? Or, does that price tag have you feeling rebellious?

You decide!

Inland Empire, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Peter Cahill for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

