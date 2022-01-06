More power is always better, and with an add-on supercharger, today’s Nice Price or No Dice BMW Z4 roadster offers some of that more-better power. Let’s see if its price could stand to be better as well.

There are certain instances, such as with women’s heels or those really squished-face dogs, where form outweighs function. That seemingly was also the case with yesterday’s 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport. That truck lacked the function of traditional 4WD, but i ts form was reasonably clean and seemingly sound. A $3,900 asking price sealed the deal, earning the 2WD Jeep a solid 72 percent Nice Price win.

When you consider form, it’s best not to cast your gaze toward Bangle-era BMWs. Those cars, as evidenced by this 2003 Z4 roadster, come with a lot of styling baggage, and age, it seems, has not checked those bags. The Z4 remains BMW’s strongest exemplar of a design language the company termed ‘Flame Surfacing, ’ something the carmaker doesn’t bring up all that much anymore .

Well, w e’re not here to debate whether the odd creases and zany angles in the Z4’s design are to its benefit or detriment. Not at least when there’s a supercharged 3.0 under it s long, low hood.

That blower is an aftermarket unit from VF Engineering and as a kit, not even installed, that will set you back nearly ten grand. Here it’s already installed on the car and, according to the ad, has been tuned by VF as well. Other updates detailed in the ad include coilovers on the corners, an engine bay brace, and what is described as a “racing water pump.” A standard six-speed Getrag gearbox adds to the mix.

More noticeable to the layperson, the car also comes with a California retro plate that reads “ZEEEEE4.” How fun is that?

There’s an important point to that plate and the supercharger that should be taken into consideration here. The seller says that while currently registered in our nation’s 31st s tate, the add-on blower is not compliant with California’s Air Resources Board (CARB) approval and hence could be considered a smog-check scofflaw. A registration rebel, as it were.

Despite that warning, the ad also notes that the car underwent an emissions check last year with the supercharger in place which it seemingly passed. Of course, this would only be an issue for anyone living in a state that has enacted California’s emissions check system or something similar. To that end, the present owner says of the roadster: ***Selling the car as is***

That as-is condition means 119,512 miles under the tires and a fairly decent presentation for its age and those meager miles. The silver paint still seems to hold a shine and the top evidences no significant sign of wear. Dark gold-colored Style 169 wheels underpin and with the coilovers, the car hunkers down on them aggressively.

Inside, there’s black leather and plastics, punctuated by a woodgrain dash. An audio upgrade allows for cell phone screen mirroring and everything looks livable in the space. The one thing I think we all can agree on, however, is that the add-on cup/bottle holder mounted to the driver’s side of the center console ha s to go. It looks like somebody’s crusty old jockstrap hanging there .

The asking price is $8,000 and while considering that, it’s important to remember that the car comes in “ as-is” condition and that the supercharger kit alone would seemingly set you back more than that amount.

What do you think, is this CARB-skirting Z4 worth that $8,000 asking “as-is?” Or, are there too many red flags on this blown Bimmer to ask that much?

You decide!

Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.