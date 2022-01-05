While the category of Sport Utilities has been around seemingly forever, the idea of one being actually a sport model, as is the case with today’s Nice Price or No Dice Cherokee, seems a bit of a stretch. Let’s see how much of a stretch its asking price proves to be.

Advertisement

In 1979, the Ford Motor Company debuted the slogan “Built Ford Tough” as the ethos it intended its trucks to embody . Those three simple words form a bold statement, and, if the company’s products didn’t live up to that proclamation, the slogan could have easily turned into a parody.

The 1994 Ford Bronco we considered yesterday was from all appearances “Built Ford Tough ” as not even a good bit of wear and East Coast road rot could keep it down. What could, however, was the seller’s $6,500 asking price. By your accounts, that was too much for the Bronco to bear, and it fell in a 78 percent No Dice loss. I guess y ou’re all built Jalop tough.

Rust does seem to be a deal killer for most of us. Maybe it’s the daunting prospect of welding and bodywork that repairs o ften require . Those are magical skills to possess, but unless you do it all the time, it’s going to be a frustrating challenge to learn as you go.

Today’s 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport is offered in Los Angeles, and as one-hit-wonder Albert Hammond once smoothly crooned, it never rains in California. That means no salt on the roads (although we do like it on our pretzels at Dodger Stadium) and hence no rust in the body.

Advertisement

The truck does show evidence of its 170,000 miles in the paintwork, however . That’s exhibiting a good bit of sunbaking in the clear coat and a general dulling of the gray underneath. It all conspires to give the Jeep a patina that some may find off-putting while others wouldn’t mind in the least.

Factory alloy wheels underpin and look to be in terrific shape. A side from some odd discoloration on the front bumper and rub strips, the bodywork above all looks straight and solid.

Advertisement

Inside, things seem much better off. The fit of the glove box door is a bit wonky but as this is a Chrysler product, who’s to say it didn’t come from the factory that way ? All of the rest of the gray plastics and cloth upholstery seems to be in dec ent shape and even the leather wrapping on the steering wheel seems to have held up over the years and miles.

Advertisement

According to the ad, the truck comes with the 4.0 six and that’s backed up by a four-speed automatic. The seller says that the Jeep “Runs and drives great” and that it has current tags and a clean title. What it doesn’t have is the ability to undertake much serious off-road work since this Cherokee is rear-wheel-drive only. The space where the 4X4 edition’s shift lever would normally sit is occupied by a coin holder and while that’s handy, it’s not going to pull you out of a ditch.

Advertisement

Of course, it’s offered in Southern California where 4WD is about as necessary as an umbrella in everyday life. Plus, with 2WD you get a simpler, easier-to-maintain wagon with better on-road performance and fuel economy. Those sound like pretty decent trade-offs.

Advertisement

What we need to decide is whether or not this 2WD Jeep is worth trading $3,900 in hard-earned cash. That’s the asking, which is on the low end for a decent Cherokee but then you’ll have to take into account the tired paint and the fact that only two wheels are available to get the job done.

What do you say, does this Cherokee seem worth that $3,900 asking as presented in the ad? Or, do the downsides outweigh the ups and the extras?

Advertisement

You decide!

Advertisement

Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Dave Fell for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

