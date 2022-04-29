To say that today’s Nice Price or No Dice Nissan’s styling is eclectic is an obvious understatement. Let’s see if thos e over-the-top looks come with a price that’s also out of the norm.

As I noted at the outset yesterday, the Ford Taurus SHO i s one of the more interesting cars from the late ’80s that really hasn’t had its due in the collector car market. Heck, the 1990 Taurus SHO we looked at seemed to have been reasonably well maintained and, according to its seller, needed nothing at present, but r eflective of the model’s red-headed stepchild status, that seller was only asking $4,000 for it . Of course, we’re all a bit more well- informed about the hot Taurus’ interesting history. A nd as such, fully 67 percent of you gave the car a Nice Price win at that price . That, it would seem, was a real SHO stopper.

You know, you really have to hand it to Nissan here in the States. The number 2 Japanese carmaker has stalwartly stuck with the sedan while many other companies (I’m shaming you, FoMoCo) have given up on the body style altogether . At present, Nissan offers sedans in four size classes, something you might not realize since they all feature nearly identical styling. Still, good on the company for giving us sedan fans a choice of proper fit.

Nissan’s not dumb, though. In addition to those four sedan models, Nissan offers fully six crossover/SUV models — also in three- bears sizing — with a seventh full-electric one on the way. The smallest of those, the youthfully-named Kicks, debuted six years ago, and while it features modern, safe styling, the same can’t be said for its predecessor, the also interestingly-named Juke. That car is one of the most flamboyantly-styled cars Nissan has ever offered here in the States, with a Joker mouth and underslung headlamps fronting a body that looks like it’s from an alternate reality. If that wasn’t interesting enough, the Juke could be had with a six-speed manual so you’d never have to worry about missing arm day at the gym.

This 2012 Nissan Juke SV is equipped with the row-yer-own sextet as well as a moonroof and some fancy aftermarket wheels. This should definitely be on the consideration list if someone is looking for a commuter car with a little panache.

Nissan classified the Juke as a small crossover, however, aside from its tall hood line and squared-off cabin, there’s nothing separating the styling from most other small five-door hatchback s. The underlying platform is, in fact, shared with a diverse selection of small-ish corporate cars, models like the Nissan Note, Renault Clio, and (cue James May stiffy) the Dacia Sandero.

Power comes from a turbocharged 1.6 liter inline-four. This model ekes 188 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque out of that, which makes the Juke a lot of fun, especially with the stick. All-wheel-drive was an available option on the model, but not with the manual so this puts the ponies to the pavement through the front wheels alone.

According to the ad, this Juke has 140,000 miles on the clock and has been well maintained over the course of those miles. The seller states that the car “runs very well and like new.”

It also has what are claimed to be good tires, new brakes, and current registration (and a clean title) having passed the California emissions test.

Aesthetically, the car appears to be in serviceable shape in the photos. The wheels look free from curb rash as well. Inside, there’s a bit more of an indication of the car’s age. The driver’s seat has some wear-through on the off-side bolster and a couple of the buttons on the dash have had their markings worn off almost completely . Other than that, it all seems perfectly serviceable. The tinted plastic window awnings are a quirky touch that seems to fit the car’s eclectic style with aplomb.

The question, of course, is whether the car’s overall style will fit a new owner, especially at its $7,200 asking. What do you say, is this Juke worth that kind of cash as it sits? Or, does that price mean you wouldn’t set foot inside this Juke joint?

You decide!

San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

