The ad for today’s Nice Price or No Dice LeBaron claims the car has never seen snow. Could its impressive condition and price have buyers wanting to rain some cash on its present owner?



We have all long been told that it’s a paper-thin line that separates genius from madness. Interestingly, a similarly skinny border divides courage from fool-hardiness. Yesterday’s 2011 BMW 750iL Alpina B7 was created by some genius builders, but its age, complexity, and the model’s reputation for expensive maintenance and repair might make its ownership an act of courage. At $11,995, very few of you thought its price to be too crazy, as we saw the car come away with a 78 percent Nice Price win.

Being car enthusiasts, we tend to reference cars by their platforms, saying things like “Oh, that was an E30” or “he’s building a ‘Foxstang’ and growing a mullet.” Being the most expensive part of any vehicle’s design, the platform—generally made up of all the hard points where things like the drivetrain and suspension are mounted, along with the firewall and lower crash structure—tends to see duty across multiple models saving both cost and complexity.

One of the most ubiquitous and versatile platforms ever designed was that of Chrysler’s K-Car. That single FWD compact car design went on to underpin a series of sedans, two-doors, hatchbacks, wagons, minivans, stretch limousines, and Shelby-massaged coupes over the span of the 1980s and 1990s. The K-Car literally saved Chrysler from going under and made for some pretty “of the moment” cars throughout its run.

This 1986 Chrysler LeBaron turbo convertible is one of those cars. Not only is it built on the K-Car platform, but it represents one of the first new convertibles to be released by an American manufacturer at the time, following a dark era when companies fully expected a Federal ban on such models.

The K-Cars were always kind of cheap and sort of chintzy, but that’s part of their charm. This LeBaron tries to up the ante with a fancy grille, some added brightwork, and a set of faux wire wheel covers . This being an ’86 means it has the redesigned, rounder styling as opposed to the earlier model’s harder-edged looks. The Carrara Red paint and white top are additional nods to the model’s uptown aspirations. Also, since it’s after Memorial Day, white tops are totally acceptable.

It all looks to be in remarkably good condition with the seller saying that the car has been garaged its whole life and hence suffers no rust or other aesthetic issues. A new top has been fitted as well.

The kitschy color combo extends to the interior, which features buckets in front and a narrow bench in the back. The upholstery—likely vinyl—seems to have plenty of use left in it. There are lots of fake wood and silver accents on the severely rectilinier dash, extending right down to the factory stereo faceplate.

Manual door windows (the rear two are electric) offer exercise, perhaps to compensate for the automatic transmission’s lack of calisthenic engagement.

That transmission is a three-speed and that’s bolted to the ubiquitous 2.2-liter SOHC turbo four, good for 146 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. Hood vents and prominent TURBO badging announce the engine’s presence.

According to the ad, the car “drives perfect” and suffers no issues. It comes with 104,000 miles on the clock and a clean title. The asking price is $2,500.

Would you pay that much for this ’80s automotive legend? Or, would you say that’s too pricy a history lesson?

You decide!

