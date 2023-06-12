The ad for today’s Nice Price or No Dice 928 plays up the model’s Hollywood connection, even noting this car’s appearance in an upcoming TV show. Let’s see if its price means it’s ready for its close-up.

A few of you were offended by last Friday’s SBC-powered 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC. Most of that derision was focused on how blatantly the car touted the conversion with its intake and dual-quad carbs proudly jutting through a hole in the hood. There were others, however, who expressed delight at such a sight. I could hear you chortling through the comments. At a $5,500 asking, the naysayers couldn’t outweigh the chortlers, sending the hot rod Benz on its way with an equally hot 52 percent Nice Price win .

What likely offended most about Friday’s 450SLC was the incongruity of the outlandish engine in a marque that has long maintained a reputation for staid and restrained luxury and elegance. Mercedes has cultured its corporate brand for over a century and gained followers who want to experience its wares for just that reason. As strong a following as Mercedes might have, it can’t hold a candle to the fervor over that of Porsche lovers . For many reasons, the Stuttgart stalwart has grown a fanbase that borders on the fanatical. And that has driven prices on both new and used cars to the stratosphere.

There still are a few Porsche models that haven’t gotten crazy expensive to buy. Early Boxsters are plentiful enough that they are available for reasonable money. I should know, I bought one of them. Of all the ‘yet to take off’ models, though, none is as intriguing as the 1977 through 1995 928.

Perhaps it’s because of the timeless design the 928 embodies. Having been originally conceptualized in the late 1960s, it’s a model that amazingly still looks fresh today. Of course, the design’s low nose and tight-fitting hood could never pass contemporary pedestrian safety regulations, so despite its continued appreciation, it remains a car of its time. Most of us would call it a classic. But does buying one require paying the Porsche tax?

This 1987 Porsche 928 S4 looks to be a fine example, and offers a wonderful—and according to the seller, rare—color combo. Be that as it may, both paint and upholstery seem to be in great shape. The 17-inch Carrera Cup I wheels appear free of any curb rash but are chrome plated which may not be to everyone’s taste.

This being an S4 model means that it comes with the 5.0-liter 24-valve M28 V8, making 320 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. This one is backed up by a rear-mounted four-speed automatic, a transmission that Porsche sourced from automatic experts, Mercedes-Benz. The ad does not make note of any mechanical issues with the drivetrain or the ancillary systems.

Aesthetically, the only obvious issues in the cabin are some wear on the driver’s- side sill plate, an aftermarket shift knob and the adoption of a double DIN stereo which looks out of place in the 928’s decidedly ’70s dash. According to the ad, that stereo comes with a 12-inch subwoofer so there may be even more to deal with come trash pick-up day.

The ad also notes that the sunroof works and that the car comes with 130,000 miles on the clock, a clear title, and a clean bill of health from the emissions tester. A ll of the car’s service records are included in the sale .

With all that in mind, let’s now circle back to whether or not these cars can offer a reasonably frugal inroad into the Porsche Club. This car asks $18,995, and while that’s a chunk of change, it’s half or a third of what a 911 of this era would command. That might make this 928 a solid bargain for a Porsche lover. And who amongst us doesn’t love Porsches?

What do you think, is this 928 S4 a deal at that $18,995 asking? Or, is that too much for a non-traditional Porsche?

You decide!

San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

