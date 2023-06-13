While not as commodious as most pickups that are kicking around, today’s Nice Price or No Dice K1500’s step-side bed and standard cab certainly offer a tidier appearance and easier parkability. Let’s see if it’s easier on the wallet too.

They say the devil’s in the details , and when it comes to complex and pricy-to-repair cars like yesterday’s 1987 Porsche 928 S4, those details were manyfold. One detail that didn’t slip past was the car’s automatic transmission, and while it was more of a GT than an out-and-out sports car, a few of you took issue with that. A few more took issue with the car’s $18,995 price. Hmm, maybe the two issues were related? In the end, you all issued a stern 56 percent No Dice loss to the Porsche .

Considering yesterday’s results, let’s just note at the outset that today’s 1997 Chevy K1500 pickup is also an automatic. In this truck’s case, though, that’s probably a plus since it sports 4WD and a 5.0 Vortec V8 on either side.

All that, added to the truck’s slightly raised stance and relatively short wheelbase should make it fairly adept at light off-roading. The overhang of the bed means that it may not have a sufficiently accommodating departure angle for the tricky stuff.

Plus, this truck looks too nice to get all scraped and dinged up. The step-side bed is a fairly rare bit of kit and for what it gives up in space it makes up for in style and step-ability. The standard cab is also limited in space when compared to a more common club or crew cab, but there’s something that’s just so right about the style.

That style is backed up by the truck’s condition. While the ad notes 186,000 miles on the clock, the red paint, silver factory alloys, and all the trim imply a lot less. Amazingly, the interior appears to be in likewise condition, with gray mouse fur upholstery, carpet, and plastics that all look to be in great shape. Humorously, while a n aftermarket Kenwood stereo sits at the top of the dash, the original—and separate—CD player remains down below that.

According to the ad, the truck “runs excellent.” The L30 Vortec V8 making for that excellence offers 230 horsepower and 285 lb-ft of torque. Not stellar numbers, but again, this isn’t a truck that’s likely to be doing a lot of heavy lifting.

As a more modest weekend worker, it should be just fine, however. The seller notes that both the heat and the A/C are in working order and the truck comes with such niceties as power windows and locks, cruise control, and that extra CD player.

Add-ons seem to be limited to a Magnaflow exhaust system and a bedliner, the latter being a new addition. A clean title closes out the truck’s major attractions.

The seller has set a $12,500 asking price for the truck and says they will ship it anywhere in the country. What do you think, is it worth calling the transporter? Or, at $12,995, has that ship already sailed?

You decide!

Phoenix, Arizona, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Paul T. for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

