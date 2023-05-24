Miata may always be the answer, but as today’s Nice Price or No Dice Saturn proves, the question could easily be multiple-choice. Let’s see if this Sky’s price has you choosing to give it a win.

Based on the comments, there was a lot of love offered for yesterday’s 1973 Toyota Corona Mark II wagon. Based on the voting, though, there wasn’t very much of that ardor left over for its $16,500 price. That came down to a 72 percent No Dice loss, which, admittedly, none of us actually had to pony up.

As I’ve never been one to look down my nose at the people who look up at the skies, I eagerly read this month’s confirmation that Saturn (the planet) holds our solar system’s title of being the most mooniest. According to the press release, Saturn (the planet) has 145 confirmed moons, some as small as a mile across and others as big as the planet Mercury. With all those moons, and its prominent hula-hoop rings, Saturn (the planet) certainly does seem to be an attractive tourist destination.

That’s why it was such a shame that Saturn (the planet) had its automotive namesake, Saturn (the car brand), get kicked to the curb so unceremoniously by General Motors after years of faithful service. Now, to be fair to GM, it was going on quite the killing spree at the time, also offing Pontiac, Saab, Hummer, and, in a sacrilege, America’s oldest automaker, Oldsmobile around the same time.

While dead as a doornail, Saturn (the car brand) has left behind some interesting reminders that it was once a thing.

This 2007 Saturn Sky roadster is just one example. Built on the RWD Kappa platform which the Sky shared with the Pontiac Solstice (also R.I.P.), the Sky’s design was leveraged globally, doing duty as the Opel/Vauxhall GT and Daewoo G2X. Here in the States, the OG Saturn (the car brand) edition ran from the 2007 through 2010 model years with production shuttering due to its parent brand getting the axe.

With just 60,000 miles on the clock, this Evening Blue over a beige and black leather upholstered roadster still has all of the pros and cons of the Sky style. On the plus side, the overall design has aged very well. I would argue better so than that of the Solstice. It also offers a reasonably roomy cabin, decent fit and finish, and logical control placement.

On the downside, there is almost no storage in these cars, with just some meager cabin bins along with oddly-shaped wells under the hard tonneau for soft bags or misbehaving small children. It also looks a lot better with the top down than up. The convertible top on this car appears intact, and weather tight, but it’s as ugly as sin. That’s not dunning this car in particular. When erected, the tops on all of these cars—as well as on the Solstices—look like they were recently rousted out of bed after an overenergetic night out on the town.

Powering the Sky is a 177-horsepower 2.4-liter Ecotec LE5 four-pot. This is the same motor that can be found in the Saturn Ion and various small Chevys and Buicks. Here it’s backed up by a five-speed stick for a proper sports car experience. According to the ad, everything on the car works as it should; it suffers no leaks; and has cold A/C.

An aftermarket Pioneer double DIN stereo has been installed in the car, but the seller will throw in the factory radio and cup holder slot with the deal. Overall the car appears clean and without issue, save for the underhood appearance which could stand a good cleaning.

The title is clear and the price tag has been set at $10,000.

What’s your take on this Saturn (the car brand) and that $10K price? Does that seem like too much to ask for a not-a-Miata? Or, does that asking run rings around the competition?

You decide!

Facebook Marketplace out of Casa Grande, Arizona, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don R. for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

