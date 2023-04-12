How Do You Ship a $3.5 Million Aston Martin Valkyrie? In a Big Box!

Say you’re a very fancy plutocrat, and you just got the notice from Aston Martin that your $3.5 million Valkyrie hypercar is finished. It’s been built to your exact specification, and now it just has to get from Jolly Ol’ England to your secret extinct volcano lair in the American southwest. How does it make that trip? In a big- ass crate, of course.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

I don’t know what it is about this short, silent video of dudes boxing up a Valkyrie that I find so soothing, but maybe there’s just something about (screaming, 1,139 hp naturally aspirated V12) engines that calms me down. Perhaps it’ll do the same for you, or maybe you just like seeing things boxed up.

I don’t think I ever imagined that you could ship a car this way. But now that I’ve seen it, it makes perfect sense. Of course you put a car in a box.

UCH Export Packers - Aston Martin Valkyrie (Case Making)

The thing I keep thinking about, though, is how much trouble these guys would get in if one of the panels fell over while they were trying to screw it in and landed on the car. Or, what if they dropped a screw or two inside the crate, and it got under a tire, and when the car got to its destination and they went to roll it off its platform, it got a flat.

Advertisement

Okay , maybe I’m not feeling that calm anymore. Damnit.