Aston Martin has pressed pause on its WEC hypercar project, meaning that it’ll be some time before we see a successor to the DBR1-2, also known as the Lola-Aston Martin B09/60. With the V12 out of the DBR9 GT1 car in a body built by Lola Cars with some help from Prodrive, this specific DBR1-2 came in fourth at Le Mans in 2009 and won the European series overall.

I think it’s a car that deserves a successor. Hopefully Aston Martin’s new investors can salvage their program. It must have been pretty far along at this point. Oh well.

