Photo: Andrew P Collins

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

This week I had the privilege of stepping out of a Porsche 911 Speedster into a Lotus Evora GT and finally swapping that for a 2019 Hyundai Veloster N and you know what, I’m not even that mad. I’ll be test driving this new hot hatch all weekend; lob some questions my way on your way out of work.



The Veloster N is Hyundai’s new performance flagship for the U.S. and it ticks a lot of good boxes: it’s relatively inexpensive, it’s got a good feature list, and after putting about 50 causal miles on it I can confirm that it feels well-made and decent to drive.

How it hangs through hard driving remains to be seen, but so far I’m loving the displays (the tach has warm-up lights!), the feel of the shifter and general vibe of the car. Its aura isn’t quite as aggressive as a Honda Civic Type R’s, but this Hyundai’s definitely got some personality and the controls feel good in my hands.

I’m driving one with the $2,100 Performance Pack which boosts claimed output from 250 horsepower to 275. Torque is still 260 lb-ft, but this optional bundle also includes a limited-slip differential, variable exhaust, 19-inch wheels, and big brakes.

Advertisement

This weekend I’ll put the car through the Malibu canyons, LA traffic and potentially Angeles Crest if I’m feeling ambitious. Drop your Qs in here and I’ll answer what I can in the review!