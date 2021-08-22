Have you been hungry for some good, old fashioned scooter racing? Specifically with electric scooters? Then look no further than the eSkootr Championship, which is now looking for any professional athlete to join its hunt for a title.

Basically, this is a two-wheeled race series designed to put on some exciting racing between athletes on electric scooters. Not the plague of Bird or Lime bikes, but some proper, competition-prepared scooters that can run up to 60 mph. It honestly sounds kind of fun, and I’d definitely give it a shot. But it does not appear that many other folks are giving the eSkootr Championship the time of day.

“ You don’t have to be a racing driver, a karter, or a motorcyclist – we think any athlete with a history in balance sports (skating, skiing, snowboarding, surfing etc) could succeed in eSC,” the series writes on its Rider Program page. “ But you’ll need the athleticism, skill and determination to choose to compete in our sport at a professional level.”

The Championship also notes in something of an FAQ page that it could be introducing non-professional riders in the future, but because the series hasn’t actually hit the track yet, it doesn’t want to put anyone on a scooter that could ultimately turn out to be a bit dangerous.

T he series does have a sense of legitimacy provided to it considering how many big names are involved. It’s the brainchild of Lucas di Grassi and Alex Wurz. The former is a Formula E champion and has finished on the podium several times at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The latter is a former racer who has been working closely with the FIA for the past several years, including serving as a race steward at Formula One events.

Not many folks have bitten, though. Carlin and a company called Helbiz are the only two teams to enter the series so far. Extreme scooter rider Dakota Schuetz has joined on as a rider ambassador. But it doesn’t appear that anyone else has really taken an interest.

Here’s to hoping we get to see this sweet little machines on track.