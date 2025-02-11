Annoying Extended Warranty Pop-Up Ad Takes Over Jeep Owner's Infotainment Screen

While extended warranty plans can provide additional peace of mind for new car owners, they are also a go-to upsell for manufacturers. Imagine if an automaker was still pushing that warranty plan long after you drove away from the dealership. One owner of a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee kept receiving full-screen pop-up messages on their infotainment screen despite exceeding the maximum mileage to even purchase a plan.

The Jeep owner took to Reddit to complain about the annoying problem. Frustratingly, the pop-up appears every time you stop, even if you hit OK to acknowledge the message. The torrent of notifications can apparently be stopped through the Jeep Connect website, but it also confirmed that the issue is only possible due to the vehicle’s over-the-air connectivity features. The Drive looked into what’s causing the issue:

It’s important to note, though, that the pop-up says the car must have less than 36,000 miles to receive the warranty. “I hit 36,000 miles last week,” the original poster said. “It started coming up yesterday.” Even if this person caved to their car’s repeated request, they wouldn’t qualify for the service being offered. If the car were so smart, then surely it would know how many miles are on the odometer. This makes it even more frustrating for people who just want to be left alone. I reached out to Jeep about this, and a company spokesperson provided this response: “This was an in-vehicle message designed to inform Jeep customers about Mopar extended vehicle care options. A temporary software glitch affected the ability to instantly opt out in a few isolated cases, though instant opt-out is the standard for all our in-vehicle messages. Our team had already identified and corrected the error, and we are following up directly with the customer to ensure the matter is fully resolved.”

Like any piece of live software, Uconnect needs constant upkeep and maintenance, which can only be done by the manufacturer. This isn’t the first time a Uconnect glitch has significantly impacted Stellantis vehicle owners. In 2015, a software vulnerability allowed new Jeep Cherokees to be hacked remotely. The zero-day exploit was eventually patched. Another Uconnect update in 2018 inadvertently caused constant reboots. Again, this was eventually resolved.