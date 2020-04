Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.



Does it feel like every day is a repeat of the last? Like you’re pushing a boulder up a hill, and just when you think you’ve made it, it crushes you on its way down. The only thing to do is get up and try again, and again, and again .

Or, you could let it all roll away.