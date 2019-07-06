Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Monster Energy

While it’s still sad that Alta Motors is dead, it’s pretty great that these bikes are still being used to their full potential. Josh Hill invades and absolutely dominates an old water park in Palm Springs, California to lay down the hoon gauntlet. And he rides atop an Alta MX. With a mix of bravery, silliness, and electric torque, Hill is able to accomplish some pretty impressive feats, including looping the loop in a giant funnel slide.

With wheelies, stoppies, loops, massive water slide drop ins, big jumps, stair rides, and more crazy shenanigans, this was a short and entertaining video, definitely worth watching.

Who says a lazy river can only be fun when it’s full of water?