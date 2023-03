Listen, just because you love your car like it was a large metal child doesn’t mean that you also love keeping it clean. That’s me. I hate washing my car. It’s miserable, and I avoid doing it way more than I should.

That’s why I love watching Larry Kosilla (aka Ammo NYC) and his detailing videos. First, it guilts me into washing my car but also it shows what you can do even with an imperfect car. So, in the spirit of detailing inspo, here’s a list of Jalopnik’s favorite Ammo NYC videos.