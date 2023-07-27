AM Radio In Every Car Is The Only Thing Republicans And Democrats Can Agree On

It’s no secret that Washington, D.C. is divided on pretty much every issue. Democrats want to allow queer people to exist in society, and Republicans want them jailed, killed or magically disappeared. Democrats want to invest in public education, and Republicans want to destroy it. Democrats want people of different races and religions to peacefully coexist, and Republicans want a Christian theocracy. But somehow, both sides have managed to agree on one thing — AM Radio.

Today, Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee voted to advance the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, a bill that would require all cars to come with AM radio as standard. Not only does it have bipartisan support, but it also has Senator Ed Markey, an honorary member of The Squad and proponent of the Green New Deal, on the same side as Senator Ted Cruz, a guy with no friends and a proponent of just letting the world burn.

According to the press release, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act would:

1. Direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a rule that requires automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in their vehicles without a separate or additional payment, fee, or surcharge, while providing extra compliance time for small manufacturers; 2. Require any automaker that sells vehicles without access to AM broadcast radio before the effective date of the NHTSA regulation to clearly disclose to consumers that the vehicle lacks access to AM broadcast radio; and, 3. Direct the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study the importance of AM radio as a communication technology during emergencies.

“Today’s vote to advance the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act sends a clear signal to carmakers,” Senator Markey said in a statement. “AM radio is an essential communication tool during emergencies, and for decades has been a source of news, entertainment, sports, and music for tens of millions of drivers. I thank Senator Cruz for his partnership as we work to cut through the noise and uphold access to AM radio as we plug into our clean energy, all-electric future.”