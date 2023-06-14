Party Bus hits pedicab near Wrigley

Police later caught up with the party bus and identified the driver as Bryan Rollins. Rollins was charged with “...charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, police said. He also faces four traffic violations, including operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to carry or display a driver’s license, failure to report an accident, and failure to keep in his lanes,” according to the Block Club.

It sure seems like police could have also charged Rollins with at least aggravated assault rather than talking the victim into going home. From the Illinois General Assembly statue, a person is committing aggravated assault when:

Without justification operates a motor vehicle in a manner which places a person, other than a person listed in subdivision (b)(4), in reasonable apprehension of being struck by the moving motor vehicle.﻿

That seems like a low bar to clear. Yopp is still recovering from her serious injuries. Her sister set up a GoFundMe to cover the cost of a new pedicab as well as living expenses while she heals.

We’ve reached out to the Chicago Police Department and will update this story if we here back.