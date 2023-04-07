2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5's Colors, Ranked

We’re big fans of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 here at Jalopnik. It’s a little weird, may or may not be an SUV and is just overall a really good electric vehicle. By now, most of the outlets and organizations that give out awards have given at least one to the Ioniq 5, and thanks to its retro-futuristic design, even people who don’t care about cars at all notice it on the road.



Let’s say you’re in the market for a practical EV and have decided you want an Ioniq 5. Deciding what trim level to go with is one thing, but what about paint color? To help you out, we’ve ranked all of the paint options that are available on the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5.