2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5's Colors, Ranked

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5's Colors, Ranked

We hope you like grayscale because that's about all Hyundai offers.

Collin Woodard
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

We’re big fans of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 here at Jalopnik. It’s a little weird, may or may not be an SUV and is just overall a really good electric vehicle. By now, most of the outlets and organizations that give out awards have given at least one to the Ioniq 5, and thanks to its retro-futuristic design, even people who don’t care about cars at all notice it on the road.

Let’s say you’re in the market for a practical EV and have decided you want an Ioniq 5. Deciding what trim level to go with is one thing, but what about paint color? To help you out, we’ve ranked all of the paint options that are available on the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

7 - Atlas White

7 - Atlas White

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

Atlas White looks fine, and it’s not bad as far as whites go. There’s really nothing wrong with the color itself. But at the same time, Hyundai charges an extra $450 for the most popular color choice in the country. If you’re paying extra for paint, it should be something more exciting than white. You can do better.

6 - Cyber Gray

6 - Cyber Gray

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

If we were just picking cars out of a lineup and ignoring price, I’d pick Atlas White over Cyber Gray. It’s just a bland color that probably won’t alienate potential buyers when it’s time to sell your Ioniq 5. But picking Cyber Gray won’t cost you an extra $450, so it gets an ever-so-slight edge. Maybe think of it like Seventh Place Plus.

5 - Abyss Black

5 - Abyss Black

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

One of these days, the black paint lovers are going to track me down and beat me up. But at least for now, I’ve been able to avoid them. It’s fine. It’s better than white and gray, and unlike Atlas White, you don’t have to pay extra for it. If you like black, I’m not going to judge you for picking it. It’s just not a particularly interesting choice.

4 - Gravity Gold

4 - Gravity Gold

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

Maybe it takes the exact right light to fully appreciate Gravity Gold. I’m willing to admit that I could be wrong. But as much as I’ve looked at this color (and not just the digital image on the configurator, I just can’t figure out what the appeal is. At least not for $1,000 extra. It almost ended up behind Abyss Black because it doesn’t feel like it does nearly enough to justify its price.

3 - Shooting Star

3 - Shooting Star

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

If you haven’t figured out already, deciding exactly where each color should rank has been a real challenge. And Shooting Star has probably changed positions the most. It’s a good-looking matte gray, but does it really look good enough to justify a better spot when you consider its $1,000 premium? I’m leaning toward no.

2 - Digital Teal

2 - Digital Teal

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

In a lineup with more interesting colors, Digital Teal probably wouldn’t have ranked as highly as it does. But Hyundai didn’t exactly let the Excitement Department choose the Ioniq 5's colors, so here we are. There’s more going on with Digital Teal than the configurator shows, and even better, it doesn’t cost extra.

1 - Lucid Blue

1 - Lucid Blue

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

It was a tight race between Digital Teal and Lucid Blue, but ultimately, Lucid Blue gets a slight edge. Even as I’m writing this, part of me thinks maybe Digital Teal might deserve the top spot. But every time I picture the Ioniq 5 in my head, it’s Lucid Blue. If you had to pay extra for it, that would be one thing, but as a no-cost option, it takes the top slot.

